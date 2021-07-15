RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,201 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

