Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.790-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

RAD opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $771.81 million, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.42. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

