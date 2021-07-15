Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$74.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$74.52, with a volume of 85,698 shares.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.99.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

