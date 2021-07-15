Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

REI stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $274.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.50.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

