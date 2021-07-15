REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells $98,260.00 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $98,260.00.

Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35.

On Friday, May 28th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00.

Shares of REX opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $471.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

