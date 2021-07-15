Reviewing Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Harbour Energy and ION Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 ION Geophysical 0 0 2 0 3.00

ION Geophysical has a consensus target price of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 335.58%. Given ION Geophysical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ION Geophysical is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and ION Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A ION Geophysical -52.46% N/A -23.74%

Risk and Volatility

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ION Geophysical has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbour Energy and ION Geophysical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.92 $164.30 million N/A N/A ION Geophysical $122.67 million 0.39 -$37.22 million ($2.11) -0.77

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ION Geophysical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of ION Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of ION Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ION Geophysical beats Harbour Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk. This segment includes two synergistic groups, imaging and reservoir services, and ventures. The company's Imaging and Reservoir Services group provides data processing, imaging, and reservoir services that improve image quality and subsurface insights, helping E&P companies reduce exploration and production risk, evaluate and develop reservoirs, and increase production. Its Imaging and Reservoir Services group develops and applies proprietary processing algorithms through its imaging engine to data owned or licensed by its customers to translate raw data into subsurface images. The Operations Optimization segment develops mission-critical subscription offerings and provides engineering services that enable operational control and optimization offshore. This segment includes the company's Optimization Software & Services and Devices offerings. The company's Optimization Software & Services group provides survey design, command, and control software systems and related services for marine towed streamer and seabed operations. Its Devices offerings group develops intelligent equipment controlled by its software to optimize operations. The company sells its services and products through a direct sales force consisting of employees and international third-party sales representatives. ION Geophysical Corporation was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

