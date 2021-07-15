Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.19

Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 11942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $506.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 602,196 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,074,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Retail Value by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 458,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

