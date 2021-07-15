ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

RMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in ResMed by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

