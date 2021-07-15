Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $7.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $268.52 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $125.72 and a 1-year high of $300.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

