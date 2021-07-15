Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of KL opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

