Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avanti Energy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avanti Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Beacon Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Avanti Energy alerts:

Shares of AVN opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.97 million and a PE ratio of -34.32. The company has a current ratio of 50.18, a quick ratio of 50.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. Avanti Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.45.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.