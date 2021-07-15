Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of RPAY opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

