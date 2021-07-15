Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,990.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $858,526.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.