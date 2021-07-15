ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.14. ReneSola shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 2,817 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.
The stock has a market cap of $510.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.
About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
