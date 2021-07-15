ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.14. ReneSola shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 2,817 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

The stock has a market cap of $510.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

