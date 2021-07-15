Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

RNLSY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Renault stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

