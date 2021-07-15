Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.14% of Air T worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air T during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Air T alerts:

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 million, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.49. Air T, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Air T Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.