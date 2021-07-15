Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 210,969 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.