Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 101,300 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 52.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $15,404,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 386,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

