Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $358.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

