Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of CRH Medical worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 3,935.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CRH Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

