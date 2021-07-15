Registry Direct Limited (ASX:RD1) Insider Ian Roe Purchases 6,666,667 Shares

Registry Direct Limited (ASX:RD1) insider Ian Roe bought 6,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.01 ($71,428.58).

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40.

About Registry Direct

Registry Direct Limited provides share and security registry software and services to listed and unlisted companies, and trusts in Australia. The company provides cloud-based platform for business administrators and their advisers. Registry Direct Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

