Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RAFI remained flat at $$6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16. Regency Affiliates has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

About Regency Affiliates

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

