Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

