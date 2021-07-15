Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

