Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.62 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

