Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 8,492 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $76,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 708.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth $24,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

