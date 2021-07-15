Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,941 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

A opened at $148.63 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

