RedFOX Labs Hits 24-Hour Volume of $461,885.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $65.70 million and $461,885.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00317606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00130165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00170003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003266 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

