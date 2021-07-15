Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

