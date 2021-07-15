Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/7/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 444,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $814.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $35.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,011 shares of company stock worth $6,109,270 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

