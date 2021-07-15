Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Parex Resources (PARXF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Parex Resources (OTCMKTS: PARXF):

7/8/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PARXF opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

