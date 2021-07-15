Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RZREF remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53. Razor Energy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

Get Razor Energy alerts:

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.