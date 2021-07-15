Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RZREF remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53. Razor Energy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.67.
Razor Energy Company Profile
