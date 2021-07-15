Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,159,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

