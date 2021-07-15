Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underpeform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

OGI opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.49.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

