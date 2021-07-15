Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.25.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$68.57 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$27.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.27.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

