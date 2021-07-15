Raymond James Begins Coverage on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.50. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,668,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

