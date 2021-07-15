Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,890 ($24.69). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,880 ($24.56), with a volume of 16,823 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAT shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,015.67 ($26.33).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,849.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.61.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

