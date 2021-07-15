Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $122.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $98.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $502.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.53 million to $506.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $598.58 million, with estimates ranging from $583.20 million to $607.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.87. 420,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,815. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

