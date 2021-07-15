Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Up to $31.04

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $31.95. Radware shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 640 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.68.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Radware by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

