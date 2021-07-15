R. Hewitt Pate Sells 45,650 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50.

NYSE CVX opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.