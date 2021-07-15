Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $11.25 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s current price.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,304. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

