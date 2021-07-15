Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Short Interest Update

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quinsam Capital stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. Quinsam Capital has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.25.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

