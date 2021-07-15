Quilter Plc Has $185.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $185,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $149.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

