Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gold Fields by 40.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 16.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Gold Fields by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

