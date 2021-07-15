Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

AAWW stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

