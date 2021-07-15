Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $935,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 2.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

