Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 10,084 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

