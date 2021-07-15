Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 49,032 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

