Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 37,760 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 120.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLK. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 5,410,758 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

