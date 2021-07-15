Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of North American Construction Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0323 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOA. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

